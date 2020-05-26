Octogenarian couple found dead in Choolaimedu

CHENNAI

Post-mortem report awaited: police

An octogenarian couple were found dead in their house in Choolaimedu on Monday.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem. According to police, Jeevan, 85, and his wife Deepa, 82, were residents in an apartment complex in Choolaimedu. They have been living there for the past 15 years. A few days ago, volunteers with the Greater Chennai Corporation had went to their apartment complex to collect details of people with COVID -19 symptoms.

Some residents directed them to the couple’s house and claimed that Deepa had symptoms. When the volunteers approached Jeevan, he reportedly chased them away stating that neither him or his wife had any symptoms. However, on Monday a foul odour was detected coming from the house and the neighbours alerted the police. When the police broke the door down and went inside, they found the couple lying dead.

“We can ascertain the cause of death only from the post-mortem. As of now we don’t suspect any foul play,” a police officer said.