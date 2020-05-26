Chennai

Octogenarian couple found dead in Choolaimedu

Post-mortem report awaited: police

An octogenarian couple were found dead in their house in Choolaimedu on Monday.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem. According to police, Jeevan, 85, and his wife Deepa, 82, were residents in an apartment complex in Choolaimedu. They have been living there for the past 15 years. A few days ago, volunteers with the Greater Chennai Corporation had went to their apartment complex to collect details of people with COVID -19 symptoms.

Some residents directed them to the couple’s house and claimed that Deepa had symptoms. When the volunteers approached Jeevan, he reportedly chased them away stating that neither him or his wife had any symptoms. However, on Monday a foul odour was detected coming from the house and the neighbours alerted the police. When the police broke the door down and went inside, they found the couple lying dead.

“We can ascertain the cause of death only from the post-mortem. As of now we don’t suspect any foul play,” a police officer said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 12:43:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/octogenarian-couple-found-dead-in-choolaimedu/article31675141.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY