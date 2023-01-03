ADVERTISEMENT

Octave 2023, Northeastern cultural festival, under way in Chennai

January 03, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The festival will go on till January 6

Governor R.N. Ravi inaugurating Octave 2023 at Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram in Kilpauk on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Tamil Nadu is highly rich in culture in all its manifestations, be it music, dance or other forms of fine arts, Governor R.N. Ravi said while inaugurating Octave 2023, a festival celebrating the culture of northeastern India, organised by the South Zone Cultural Centre, Thanjavur, in Chennai on Tuesday.

He said Tamil Nadu was the spiritual and artistic capital of India. “The Northeast is a beautiful part of our country. While it may look distant, it is not the case. This family of eight States makes up for 4% of our population and 8% of geography, and in terms of diversity and beauty, it is amazing. Chennai residents will now get the opportunity to get a glimpse of their music, dance, clothes and cuisine,” he added.

N. Ravi, chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chennai, and chairman of Kasturi and Sons Ltd., said Octave 2023 had brought the rich culture and tradition of the northeastern States of India to the city. “This festival will enable the residents of Chennai to appreciate the Northeast’s culture, diversity and richness. Festivals like this help promote the understanding of each other’s culture,” he added.

B. Chandramohan, Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture, said it was the first time that the eight northeastern States had been represented here through a talented group of performers versed in the various folk forms native to the region.

K.K. Gopalakrishnan, Director of South Zone Cultural Centre, Thanjavur, and K.N. Ramaswamy, Director of Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan, also spoke. The festival will go on till January 6 at Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram, Kilpauk, from 5 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

