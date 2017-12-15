Ockhi relief: Stalin calls for monitoring committee

DMK working president M.K. Stalin on Thursday urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that relief measures announced by the State for those affected by Cyclone Ockhi reached the right persons.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said the government must form a relief committee with representatives from all political parties, public welfare organisations and fishermen groups, headed by the district Collector.

“The compensation and relief measures offered by the government must be handed over in the presence of this committee to the families of the affected fishermen and families of those fishermen whose livelihood has been affected,” Mr. Stalin said.

He added that there should be no discrimination in providing fishermen with walkie-talkie sets.

Mr. Stalin alleged that in past disaster events, such as the Chennai floods, Cyclone Thane, Cyclone Vardah, the compensation given by the government was shared by local AIADMK party cadre. “Hence, it is very imperative that the compensation promised for the affected people in Kanniyakumari reaches the right people,” Mr. Stalin said.

“While the Kerala government held an all-party meeting and started taking necessary action to ensure that fishermen in the State are immediately rehabilitated, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister neither met the fishermen nor announced the compensation sought by them; he has also announced relief measures rather belatedly,” the DMK leader charged.