Ocean information and advisory services should reach all fishermen: Tamilisai Soundararajan

August 11, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said information about ocean and advisory services should reach every small and marginal fisherman in the country.

She was speaking after inaugurating a mega awareness campaign on ocean Information and advisory services, organised by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), in collaboration with M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF).

Felicitating eight ‘fisher friend master trainers’ from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, she praised their efforts in creating awareness on the Fisher Friend Mobile Application (FFMA) within the fishermen community. FFMA is an Android-based application through which dynamic information on ocean state forecasts and weather forecasts are provided to fishermen to help them make informed decisions when venturing into the sea.

“We need to listen to the needs and expectations of fishermen and fisherwomen, and help them appreciate the fact that technology can support them and address their problems,” Ms. Tamilisai said.

She noted that information, communication and technology went hand-in-hand with partnerships and collaborations, especially when the goal was to make the lives and livelihoods of vulnerable communities better.

The event was attended by around 300 fishermen and fisherwomen from nine coastal districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.