Occupational Safety and Health exhibition inaugurated

Special Correspondent June 17, 2022 20:46 IST

The unlocking of factories and establishments after the COVID-19 has created a situation for having safe workplaces, T. Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Information and Technology, said.

He was inaugurating the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) South India 2022 expo in the city on Friday and said the expo would be a good place to start this initiative.

Sharad Kumar, Director, Chennai International Airport, said the airport was set to see a big rise in footfall after the modernisation work was completed and steps were put in place for 100% compliance of the safety and security of the passengers.

Mr. Kumar said with a workforce of more than 13,000, including construction workers involved in the modernisation project, the airport has a safe work environment. The highlight of the stringent safety measures implemented in the modernisation project was the British Safety Council awarding the airport Five Star Occupational Health and Safety Audit and Sword of Honour 2020.

Braj Kishore Ravi, Director-General of Police and Director, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, said the strategy of companies should focus on safety and security right from the stage of designing as it would help in preventing accidents besides helping in taking swift action.

M.V. Karthikeyan, Joint Director, Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, and Informa Markets Managing Director Yogesh Mudras, spoke.