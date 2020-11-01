‘Observation, application helps in animation and design’

Webinar focuses on career options in the creative field

The field of animation and design has been growing in leaps and bounds in the last few years. Keeping this in mind, The Hindu Education Plus, along with the Hindusthan College of Arts & Science (Coimbatore), DJ Education and Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (MAAC), hosted a webinar on October 31, focusing on career opportunities in the area.

Sivaprasad Velayudhan, founder of Coimbatore-based Realworks Studios, explained what the industry looked for. “Learning in this field is more about observation and application rather than memorising from a textbook,” he said. Just studying a course is not enough to excel in the real world, he added. To add value to the work you create, Mr. Velayudhan suggested getting out and experiencing the world, and applying what you observe.

“Creativity is like a new recipe in which you take existing ingredients and mix and match them to create something different from what already exists. This is why many movies and books are influenced by what we see and observe around us,” he said. He also spoke about how the industry was interested in people who were dynamic, problem-solvers and team players. Internships and work experience are a great way to improve and gain the knowledge required to thrive, he added.

Stalin T.M., creator and educator in the field of 3D Animation and VFX, MAAC, Coimbatore, gave a presentation with video examples of works that could be created through animation and VFX. He focused on the academic side, the subjects that a student would learn during the degree course, and the different career streams one could follow.

He introduced the different industries in the stream, including graphic and web, animation, VFX and gaming, and highlighted how the growing media industry was offering different roles for specialisation.

A. Ponnusamy, principal of Hindusthan College of Arts & Science, Coimbatore, welcomed the viewers and introduced the new Bachelor’s in the Graphic Design course that the college had introduced. At the end, the panelists took multiple questions from the audience.