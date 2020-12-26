Object lesson in service

A college professor and his son head to the streets of Chennai with a bag packed and ready for relief work, and a heart that beats for those severely hit by the pandemic

On Fiaz Mohammad’s book shelf, there is some space that is never meant for books. It is where he parks a kit bag, sometimes empty and sometimes packed ready for a weekend trip.

While accompanying his father J. Sulaiman on these weekend trips to the outskirts of Chennai, 14-year-old Fiaz never fails to carry the kit bag with him. These are not jaunts for soaking in the natural settings that the outskirts offer, but to reach out to people on the economic fringes of society and who obviously need a leg-up.

Sulaiman is with The New College in Royapettah as commerce professor for more than two decades, and also serves as National Service Scheme (NSS) officer at the institution, organising community work including medical camps in villages of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Villupuram districts.

A new focus

During the pandemic, they shifted the focus of their community work.

The kit bag continues to be carried by Fiaz, but its contents are now way different from what they used to be — it is now a case of packing food parcels, face masks and sanitiser bottles into it.

Professor Sulaiman, who is 44 years old, and Faiz head to streets in localities within the city limits — Thousand Lights, Anna Nagar, Royapettah, Triplicane, Chetpet and Tirumangalam, to name a few — and distribute food packets, face masks and hand sanitisers to the needy and homeless people.

This service by the duo was at its height between April and June. It still continues, during the weekends.

“During the complete lockdown, I would wait for my son’s online classes to come to a close and then the two of us would go from street to street, and distribute relief materials to the underprivileged and also those who clearly appear to need them. This year, the city’s streets have become my son's holiday destination. He has visited many new streets in the city,” says Professor Sulaiman.

The professor hails from Vikaravandi, a town in Villupuram district, and much of his childhood having been spent at this Sulaiman spent most of his formative years in the town, where he went to a government high school and then a government college.

Sulaimen joined The New College in Royapettah 21 years ago in the position of a lecturer, and worked his way up in his teaching career, ascending to the status of as a guide for Ph.D students in his college.

Sulaiman has been managing his leisure efficiently, and this meant he is able to allocate a good amount for community work.

It was the 2004 Tsunami that got his treading the path of social service. He had visited Kanathur on the East Coast Road and was witness to the ravages caused by the calamity. He got down to doing some extensive community work. Earlier, he had reached out to the needy, but following this intervention, his community work was marked by a rare intensity.

He started visiting remote villages where he would organise medical camps, providing free medicines, and also create awareness on health and cleanliness.

A monthly commitment

Obviously, such commitment is not sustainable without resources and understanding from family and associates.

“I keep aside 20-30 per cent of my salary for such relief work every month. My family never complains about it,” reveals Sulaiman.

The college management is generous in terms of the funds and time they extend to Sulaiman to make it possible for him to carry out such works.

Sulaiman has had a long association with the college’s NSS unit and in 2013, he won the “Best NSS Officer of the Year” award, which he received from the hands of the President of India. His track record in community service had won him this rare honour. During natural calamities, Sulaiman and his team of NSS volunteers would put themselves out there and reach succour to the affected, and sometimes even living out of suitcases as field work would take them far from home. That was the situation following cyclones Thane and Gaja.

A joint effort

During Vardah and the 2015 floods, Sulaiman et al similarly stepped up to the plate, distributing relief materials to affected families.

During the lockdown, Sulaiman and his NSS volunteers successfully tried to broadbase the relief work by getting the entire 260 staff of the college and its management to take community service.

With the funds raised by the group, dry rations including daal, cooking oil, wheat, rice and milk were bought for the needy in Chennai, which largely included homeless persons. Says Sulaiman, “Carrying out such community work is team work as there is active support from the college, colleagues and family.”