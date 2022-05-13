Obey rules and travel safe, GRP urges college students

The Government Railway Police (GRP) in association with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) organised an awareness camp at the Presidency College on Friday. Abishek Dixit, Deputy Inspector General of GRP, advised the students on the precautions to be taken while travelling in the suburban trains. He asked students to avoid travelling on footboard, not to talk or chat on cellphone while crossing the railway tracks and not to fight with students of other colleges. He briefed them on the consequences that the students would face if the police registered a case against them. At the camp, the round-the-clock control room number of 1512 and 99962500500 were provided for the students to alert the police officials.



