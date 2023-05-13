OBC Employees’ Federation demands caste-based census, withdrawal of 10% EWS reservation

May 13, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - Chennai

Members of the All India Federation of Other Backward Classes (AIOBC) Employees’ Welfare Association, held a demonstration near the Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, demanding that the Union government conduct a caste-based census across the country.

Around 200 protestors, including men and women, led by the Federation’s general secretary, G. Karunanidhi, gathered with placards that stated ‘Stop discriminating against OBCs’ and ‘Reservation for OBCs is our right.’ They also indulged in sloganeering, reiterating their charter of demands.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Karunanidhi said the OBCs have been underrepresented in various sectors, and reservation was necessary to correct this imbalance. He said all direct recruitments, including to the posts of deputy secretary and joint secretary, should be done through the Union Public Service Commission following the reservation policy of the Union government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Demanding the removal of the creamy layer concept imposed on other backward classes, the protesters also said the 50% ceiling on reservation should be removed and 52% reservation should be given to OBCs in education and employment opportunities in the Union government as per the Mandal Commission Report. They also demanded that the 10% reservation for economically weaker sections among upper castes be abolished and insisted on bringing in legislation providing reservations for backward classes in promotions [during employment], in the judiciary and in the private sector as per the Mandal Commission recommendations.

ADVERTISEMENT