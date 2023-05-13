HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

OBC Employees’ Federation demands caste-based census, withdrawal of 10% EWS reservation

May 13, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the All India Federation of Other Backward Classes (AIOBC) Employees’ Welfare Association, held a demonstration near the Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, demanding that the Union government conduct a caste-based census across the country. 

ALSO READ
Is Mandal politics electorally salient again?

Around 200 protestors, including men and women, led by the Federation’s general secretary, G. Karunanidhi, gathered with placards that stated ‘Stop discriminating against OBCs’ and ‘Reservation for OBCs is our right.’ They also indulged in sloganeering, reiterating their charter of demands. 

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Karunanidhi said the OBCs have been underrepresented in various sectors, and reservation was necessary to correct this imbalance. He said all direct recruitments, including to the posts of deputy secretary and joint secretary, should be done through the Union Public Service Commission following the reservation policy of the Union government. 

Demanding the removal of the creamy layer concept imposed on other backward classes, the protesters also said the 50% ceiling on reservation should be removed and 52% reservation should be given to OBCs in education and employment opportunities in the Union government as per the Mandal Commission Report. They also demanded that the 10% reservation for economically weaker sections among upper castes be abolished and insisted on bringing in legislation providing reservations for backward classes in promotions [during employment], in the judiciary and in the private sector as per the Mandal Commission recommendations.

 

Related Topics

Chennai / Caste

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.