O. Panneerselvam’s son wishes Sasikala a speedy recovery

V.P. Jaya Pradeep, son of Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam, on Thursday wished former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s aide V.K. Sasikala a speedy recovery from COVID-19.
In a social media post, he also called upon her to pay attention to “virtuous activity” (aram) in future and lead “a happy life”. Clarifying that his message was “not political but humane” Mr. Pradeep, a member of the party, said he expressed what struck him.
On Wednesday, the party expelled Subramania Raja, joint secretary of the Tirunelveli town unit for MGR Mandram, for a poster welcoming Ms. Sasikala back to steering the affairs of the AIADMK.
In February 2017, Mr. Panneerselvam, in February 2017, revolted against Ms. Sasikala, after resigning from the post of Chief Minister.
He had then said that he was “compelled” to quit the post and “humiliated” while holding the office.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath