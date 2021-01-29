O. Panneerselvam’s son wishes Sasikala a speedy recovery

‘Message was not political but humane’

V.P. Jaya Pradeep, son of Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam, on Thursday wished former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s aide V.K. Sasikala a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

In a social media post, he also called upon her to pay attention to “virtuous activity” (aram) in future and lead “a happy life”. Clarifying that his message was “not political but humane” Mr. Pradeep, a member of the party, said he expressed what struck him.

On Wednesday, the party expelled Subramania Raja, joint secretary of the Tirunelveli town unit for MGR Mandram, for a poster welcoming Ms. Sasikala back to steering the affairs of the AIADMK.

In February 2017, Mr. Panneerselvam, in February 2017, revolted against Ms. Sasikala, after resigning from the post of Chief Minister.

He had then said that he was “compelled” to quit the post and “humiliated” while holding the office.