O. Panneerselvam admitted to hospital
A bulletin issued by MGM Healthcare said the former Chief Minister, admitted on July 15, has been under observation
Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has been admitted to the isolation unit of a private hospital with mild symptoms of COVID-19.
According to a bulletin issued by MGM Healthcare on Saturday, he was admitted to the hospital on July 15 and was under observation. He is stable and on medication as advised by the clinical team. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wished him a speedy and complete recovery.
