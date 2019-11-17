‘Nutrition, exercise key to managing diabetes’

New continuous glucose monitoring systems now help track patterns of blood sugar levels throughout the day in patients with diabetes. Proper nutrition and physical exercise are important for a healthy lifestyle for diabetic patients, V. Mohan, chairman, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, said on Saturday.

He was delivering a PEP (Patient Education Programme) talk on ‘What’s new in preventing and combating diabetes’, organised by Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited. Continuous glucose monitoring devices help track patterns in a patient for 14 days.

Pointing out that diabetes is becoming a public health issue, Dr. Mohan said the prevalence of diabetes in India was on the rise. Citing several studies, he said in Chennai, for instance, the prevalence of diabetes had increased from 11.6% in adults in 1997, to 22.8% in 2015.

He also touched upon various complications diabetes could lead to. Periodical testing will help prevent complications, he said. Eating a balanced diet and regular exercise will help in the better management of diabetes. Besides aerobic exercise, resistance training can also be followed to build muscles.

Physical activity helps increase good cholesterol and decrease blood pressure and blood sugar levels, and also alleviates stress, he said. Medicines and diabetes education are also important in the management of diseases.

“With good control of diabetes, patients can have a long and healthy life. Many of my patients have crossed 95 years of age,” Dr. Mohan added. G.S.K. Velu, chairman and managing director, Neuberg Diagnostics, was present.