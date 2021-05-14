Nursing homes will get free access to COVID-19 experts

CHENNAI

14 May 2021 23:38 IST

Apollo Hospitals launches initiative

Apollo Hospitals has launched a free tele-access facility for general physicians and nursing homes. They can get advice from COVID-19 critical care experts to treat patients.

Apollo Hospitals group chairman Prathap C. Reddy said, “Through this initiative, we are sharing our experience in best practices with doctors and nursing homes who may not have the complete knowledge of high-end critical care. This will prevent them from adopting unproven therapies and empower them to offer the correct evidence-based therapy at the right time even to patients at home or in smaller nursing homes.”

The hospital has cited the high demand for Remdesivir as an example. Despite the limited role of Remdesivir in select hospitalised patients requiring small amounts of oxygen, the drug has been much in demand these past few weeks in the State.

Similarly, early and inappropriate use of steroids has played a role in increased incidence of secondary infections, including the increasing cases of fungal infections such as mucormycosis that are being reported.

In the first phase, Apollo Hospitals’ critical care specialists will provide consultative services to physicians to optimise COVID-19 care delivery. A special helpline number is being set up. Doctors and nursing homes can call from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.