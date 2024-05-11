ADVERTISEMENT

20 nurses honoured with Nursing Excellence Award 2024

Published - May 11, 2024 10:56 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

TwinTech Healthcare Academy in Chennai recently awarded 20 nurses with ‘Nursing Excellence Award 2024’ on the occasion of International Nurses Day, to highlight the crucial role they play in our society’s well-being, according to a release.

International Nurses Day is observed on May 12 and the TwinTech Healthcare Academy organised the event on May 5 to recognise the excellence in service rendered by nurses, acknowledge their efforts and highlight their crucial role in the society’s well-being, the release stated. 

Inspiring Ilango, an emotional management expert and advocate for the visually-challenged and Ace Panacea Life Skills Managing Director Ilango handed the Nursing Excellence Certificate and commendations, according to TwinTech Healthcare Academy Managing Director A. Mahalingam.

