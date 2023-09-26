Nurses withdraw hunger protest after talks with Minister end amicably

September 26, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nurses, who were recruited during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) and terminated from service in December 2022, withdrew their hunger protest on Tuesday after Health Minister Ma. Subramanian instructed officials to take steps to appoint them soon.

The nurses of MRB COVID Nurses Association launched a three-day hunger protest on Monday demanding that they be absorbed [into service] as per a Madras High Court ruling. On Tuesday, the Minister held talks with representatives of the association.

According to a press release from the Health Department, the talks ended amicably after which the nurses withdrew their protest. The Minister said a high-level committee headed by the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services would be formed. Works for verification of certificates, communal rotation and seniority should be done through the MRB.

Directors of Medical and Rural Health Services and Public Health and Preventive Medicine were present during the meeting, the release said.