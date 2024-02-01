ADVERTISEMENT

Nurses wear badges to work over unmet demands

February 01, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Nurses affiliated to the Tamil Nadu MRB Nurses Empowerment Association wore badges to work for the second day to highlight a slew of demands, including regularisation of services, and creation of permanent posts based on patient strength, as per the recommendations of the National Medical Commission and Indian Public Health Standards.

Among the demands raised by the association includes the reinstating of nurses who were recruited during the pandemic and terminated after two years of service.

They also demanded maternity leave benefits for nurses recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board, doing away with recruitments on contractual or consolidated pay basis, and filling up of posts with permanent employees in the Health Department.

