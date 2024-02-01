GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nurses wear badges to work over unmet demands

February 01, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Nurses affiliated to the Tamil Nadu MRB Nurses Empowerment Association wore badges to work for the second day to highlight a slew of demands, including regularisation of services, and creation of permanent posts based on patient strength, as per the recommendations of the National Medical Commission and Indian Public Health Standards.

Among the demands raised by the association includes the reinstating of nurses who were recruited during the pandemic and terminated after two years of service.

They also demanded maternity leave benefits for nurses recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board, doing away with recruitments on contractual or consolidated pay basis, and filling up of posts with permanent employees in the Health Department.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.