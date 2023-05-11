Nurses to observe fast on International Nurses Day

May 11, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

On International Nurses Day (May 12), a day to recognise their contribution to healthcare services, nurses recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) and working on a contract basis in government healthcare facilities in Tamil Nadu, will observe a fast in support of their long-pending demands such as regularisation of services.

Nurses affiliated to the Tamil Nadu MRB Nurses Empowerment Association will observe a fast in Chennai. Nearly 10,000 nurses recruited through MRB are working in government hospitals and government medical college hospitals on contract basis for four to eight years. While joining the service, appointment orders were issued noting that they would be regularised in two years. However, very few nurses were regularised so far, the association said in a statement.

The Madras High Court’s ruling in 2018 that nurses should be granted equal pay for equal work had not been implemented till now. Nearly 2,500 nurses, who were recruited during COVID-19, were terminated from service on a single day without any notice after two-and-a-half years. Nurses working round-the-clock in primary health centres (PHC) on consolidated pay were denied maternity leave and medical leave. They were not entitled to any benefits.

The association pointed out that there were 17,000 permanent posts and 13,000 contract posts in the State. Of the sanctioned posts, more than 40% were contractual posts. There were only around 1,400 permanent nurses in primary health centres across the State but nearly 8,500 nurses were employed on consolidated pay through the National Health Mission, the association said.

The nurses were demanding regularisation of services, grant of equal pay for equal work, reinstating nurses who were terminated from service and creating permanent posts in proportion to the number of beds as per recommendations of the National Medical Commission and Indian Public Health Standards.