Nurses recruited during COVID-19 pandemic begin hunger strike

September 25, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nurses belonging to the MRB COVID Nurses Association on Monday launched a three-day hunger strike in Chennai demanding the State government to absorb them as per a Madras High Court order.

S. Rajesh, secretary of the association, said the State government had terminated the services of nearly 3,200 nurses, who were recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board during the COVID-19 pandemic, on December 31, 2022.

“Following this, we approached the Madras High Court. In an order dated July 12, the court directed the government to permanently absorb the nurses within a period of six weeks. However, the government has not taken any step till date and we have met the Health Minister and Health Secretary several times,” he said. The nurses decided to launch a fast to demand implementation of the court order.