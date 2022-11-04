Nurses hired on contract flag demands to CM Stalin on postcards

The demands include regularisation of services and payment on par with permanent nurses

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 04, 2022 00:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Nurses who were recruited on a contract basis through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) sent nearly 6,000 postcards to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, highlighting their demands, which included regularisation of services.

Some of their demands were printed on the postcards to draw the Chief Minister’s attention.

The nurses, attached to the Tamil Nadu MRB Nurses Empowerment Association, had been recruited through the MRB since 2015 and issued appointment orders as per which their jobs would be regularised after completion of two years of service. However, in the last seven years, the jobs of only 4,000 nurses were regularised and the remaining 4,500 nurses were still on contract. Also, nearly 2,500 nurses recruited in 2019 were continuing to work on contract basis for three years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The association pointed to the Chief Minister’s assurance, in the DMK’s election manifesto, on regularising the services of contractual nurses. According to resolutions passed during a State-level executive meeting, the association said that following talks with the Health Secretary on April 13, 2022, it was assured that new permanent posts would be created according to the bed strength and patient load in government hospitals, government medical college hospitals and primary health centres as per Indian Public Health Standards and National Medical Commission recommendations.

The association also demanded pay on par with permanent nurses, and sought filling up of nearly 2,500 vacant posts for nurses for nurses in the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app