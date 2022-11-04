Nurses hired on contract flag demands to CM Stalin on postcards

The demands include regularisation of services and payment on par with permanent nurses

Nurses who were recruited on a contract basis through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) sent nearly 6,000 postcards to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, highlighting their demands, which included regularisation of services.

Some of their demands were printed on the postcards to draw the Chief Minister’s attention.

The nurses, attached to the Tamil Nadu MRB Nurses Empowerment Association, had been recruited through the MRB since 2015 and issued appointment orders as per which their jobs would be regularised after completion of two years of service. However, in the last seven years, the jobs of only 4,000 nurses were regularised and the remaining 4,500 nurses were still on contract. Also, nearly 2,500 nurses recruited in 2019 were continuing to work on contract basis for three years.

The association pointed to the Chief Minister’s assurance, in the DMK’s election manifesto, on regularising the services of contractual nurses. According to resolutions passed during a State-level executive meeting, the association said that following talks with the Health Secretary on April 13, 2022, it was assured that new permanent posts would be created according to the bed strength and patient load in government hospitals, government medical college hospitals and primary health centres as per Indian Public Health Standards and National Medical Commission recommendations.

The association also demanded pay on par with permanent nurses, and sought filling up of nearly 2,500 vacant posts for nurses for nurses in the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.