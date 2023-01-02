ADVERTISEMENT

Nurses association demands permanent jobs, rebuts Minister’s statement

January 02, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu MRB Nurses Empowerment Association protesting near the Chennai Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Tamil Nadu MRB Nurses Empowerment Association on Monday staged a State-wide demonstration urging the State government to withdraw its order terminating the services of 2,400 nurses recruited on an ad hoc basis for COVID-19 management.

In Chennai, nearly 300 nurses participated in the protest held near the Collector’s office.

N. Subin, the association’s general secretary, said the government should withdraw the order and appoint the nurses in permanent posts. They were recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) and worked for two-and-a-half years. The government had announced that these nurses would be posted to vacant posts in primary health centres through the district health societies but these were temporary posts.

‘False information’

The association also reacted strongly to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian’s statement that the nurses were recruited without following communal rotation.

In a statement, Mr. Subin alleged that the Minister came up with false information to divert attention. “These nurses were recruited on the basis of marks obtained in MRB examination and by following reservation. This has been mentioned in the appointment order,” he said.

It was the present officials in the Health Department who granted the appointments for the nurses, and if there were irregularities, an inquiry should be conducted and action taken against the ones responsible, he added.

