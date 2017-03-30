Nungambakkam High Road battered

Travelling on the busy Nungambakkam High Road has become an arduous task for thousands of motorists using the road daily.

Chennai Metrowater, which has dug up right in the middle of one side of the road for an infrastructure project, has not relaid it despite completing work about a fortnight ago.

Additionally, the work at the intersections is yet to be complete, and the overall scenario has turned to be a nightmare for motorists.

As a result, many of them complain that traffic snarls have drastically risen over the past 10 days.

Bike riders particularly find it hard to negotiate the stretch, said N. Jaya, who uses the road regularly. Though the dug-up portion has been closed, the road is yet to be relaid, she said.

Metrowater officials said a new sewer pumping pipeline was being laid for a distance of about 2km through Nungambakkam High Road and Khader Nawaz Khan.

It was taken up after areas around Nungambakkam such as Jayalakshmipuram, Seetha Nagar, Sterling Road and Railway Quarters had recurring sewage blocks.

As an effort to improve sewage collection system, a mini sewage-pumping station, with a capacity to pump about one million litres a day, was being built at the junction of Valluvarkottam High Road - Nungambakkam High Road.

Sewage from the neighbouring areas would be collected at the station and pumped to the facility on Greams Road. This would prevent sewage blocks as the volume collected would be pumped instead of transmission by gravity. “We have completed most of the work, except interconnection works. The new pumping station will become operational by April-end,” a Metrowater official said.

The agency has already remitted the deposit for road cut restoration charges to the Chennai Corporation. From what it looks, the Corporation may take two more months to relay the road.

“The road will be restored only after the issuance of completion certificate after testing by Metrowater,” said an official claiming that the agency has asked for two more months.

Metrowater officials, however, said that they need the road only for about 10 metres at the intersections. “We are willing to give the completion certificate today,” said an official.

Work on 20 streets soon

Meanwhile, Metrowater is planning similar works in about 20 streets in Zone 9 alone. Streets in Royapettah, Gopalapuram and Mylapore will be dug up soon for a project to replace old sewer lines with higher capacity in Mylapore.

For all these works, the Metrowater has already remitted deposit for road cut restoration charges to the Corporation, officials said.