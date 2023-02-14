Nungambakkam and Puzhuthivakkam crematoriums to be closed for modernisation work

February 14, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started work on modernisation of crematoriums under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project. The civic body has made alternative arrangements in other crematoriums during the implementation of the modernisation project in the crematoriums.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru announced that crematoriums would be modernised in various parts of the city.

On Tuesday, Chennai Corporation announced that the Nungambakkam crematorium in Teynampet zone ward 110 will remain closed for three months from February 15 to May 14 as part of the modernisation drive. It will be converted into a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)-based facility. Residents have been asked to utilise the services at crematoriums such as Velangadu and Arumbakkam in the meantime.

The crematorium in Puzhuthivakkam in Perungudi zone ward 186 will remain closed for 55 days from February 20 to April 15. Work to develop a LPG-based facility will be taken up in the crematorium as part of Singara Chennai 2.0. Residents have been requested to utilise the services at the crematorium at Thillai Ganga Nagar in Perungudi zone and the one in ward 163 in Balakrishnapuram.

Of the 28 crematoriums identified under Singara Chennai 2.0, work on more than 10 crematoriums in various parts of the city will begin shortly. Work on the development of a LPG system at G.K.M. Colony crematorium in Kolathur will begin at an estimated cost of ₹41 lakh. At Vinayagapuram burial ground in Kathirvedu, work will start at an estimated cost of ₹143 lakh. At Kannagi Nagar burial ground, a LPG system will be developed at a cost of ₹161 lakh.

At Brindhavan Nagar burial ground, the work on LPG system will start at an estimated cost of ₹32 lakh. At Kundrumedu burial ground, a LPG system and modernisation work at an estimated cost of ₹33 lakh is expected to commence shortly. The Balakrishnapuram burial ground will get a LPG system at a cost of ₹33 lakh. Tender will be called for the development of a LPG system at Jafferkhanpet burial ground in ward 139.

Construction of an additional smoke-free LPG system at Moolakothalam crematorium at ward 53 of Royapuram zone will be taken up at an estimated cost of ₹128 lakh. Tender for this will also be called shortly, officials said. Under Singara Chennai 2.0, 28 crematoriums will be modernised at an estimated cost of ₹23.86 crore.