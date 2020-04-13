Number of travel passes to be reduced

With lockdown extended till month-end, Tamil Nadu police plans to reduce the number of travel passes to bring down instances of violation as the number of violations reached 1,63,477 across the State.

Additional Director General Police, Law and Order, K. Jayanth Murali said, “We are going to reduce the passes. Excessive passes were issued in some places. We are taking steps to reduce it.”

Over 1,75,636 were arrested for violation of prohibitory orders and 1,39,008 vehicles were seized. As many as 1.63 lakh First Information Reports were opened and ₹68.57 lakh as fine has been collected.

City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan said people have widely cooperated to effectively implement prohibitory orders in the city. But there were violations in some places. The city police registered over 48,000 cases so far for violation of prohibitory orders and traffic rules and seized 23,000 vehicles including two-wheelers and four wheelers.

Mr. Viswanathan said, “We appeal to public not to venture out on roads realising the intensity of the pandemic. We want people to follow the prohibitory orders in letter and spirit. Residents can get any essentials and groceries in the outlets within the reach of one or two kilometers. People should desist from travelling long distance on the pretext of buying essentials to meet relative or family in the permitted time for buying essentials, between 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.”

Mr. Viswanathan said there is no bar on individuals or social activists or non-governmental organisations to extend relief materials to the needy. “They should not distribute directly and can distribute to the people they want or the place through Corporation or Revenue or Police department. The purpose of prohibitory orders will be defeated if people go without permission. Their safety is very important and there is no bar to extend the help,” he said.

Those distributing relief materials can approach zonal office of Chennai Corporation or Revenue officer of District Collector or Police officer in their area.

Mr. Jayanth Murali and Mr. Viswanathan distributed face shields to traffic police personnel.

Additional Commissioner of Police A.Arun said, “Over 3,000 specially made face shields were procured and distributed to the personnel here. This can be washed and worn by them.”