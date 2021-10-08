Number of pending files of plan approvals with Corporation falls

CHENNAI

08 October 2021 23:50 IST

Bedi, in a circular, had asked officials to fast-track the approvals

The number of pending files with the Greater Chennai Corporation pertaining to plan approval for building construction in the city has come down from 3,669 on June 30 to 698 on October 6.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi had directed officials to reduce the number of pending files and process the applications within the stipulated 30 days.

In a circular, the Commissioner has instructed the town planning engineers to make sure that all construction activity was carried out in accordance with the planning and building permission issued by the Corporation.

The Corporation has been issuing planning permission for more than 10,000 structures every year in the 15 zones of the city.

“A number of complaints have been received by the corporation regarding unauthorised construction, demolition and alteration of buildings in the city. Assistant engineers have been asked to inspect all construction activities in their division,” said an official.

The civic body will issue stop work notice to all unauthorised construction sites, based on the fortnightly inspection of the construction sites in each of the 200 divisions.

Regular reports

The assistant engineer of each division had been asked to submit a report about unauthorised construction on the second day and the seventeenth day of every month.

Following the report by the assistant engineer, the assistant executive engineer will have to inspect at least 25% of the construction sites and submit a report on the fourth day and the nineteenth day of every month.

The zonal executive engineer and zonal officer will super check before submitting a report.

The chief engineer, town planning, will submit a report on the sixth day and twenty-first day of every month to check for violations.

The civic body has issued instructions to prevent unauthorised road cutting near construction sites.