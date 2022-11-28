Number of child marriages on the decline in Tiruvallur, says Collector

November 28, 2022 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - CHENNAI 

District Collector Alby John Varghese says multiple factors contribute to these child marriages, which include ignorance, poverty and elopement

The Hindu Bureau

 

The number of child marriages in Tiruvallur district has come down over the last year-and-a-half with the active involvement of panchayat presidents and village-level child protection committees.

Tiruttani, R. K. Pettai and Pallipattu taluks had become notorious for child marriages and have specifically been targeted to bring down the numbers.  

From May 2021, 51 child marriages were prevented through various efforts of the district administration. Of these marriages, 35 were stopped in these three taluks. At the district level, from January 2019 to September 2022, 136 marriages were prevented.

District Collector Alby John Varghese, who has made a short video underlining the importance of making Tiruvallur free of child marriages, said that multiple factors such as ignorance, poverty and elopement contribute to the problem. It is mainly prevalent among tribal communities and families with very poor socio-economic background in these areas.  

“We are asking parents of all girls in schools in the district to take a pledge that they will not conduct child marriages. Ninety-four panchayats that have higher levels of child marriages have been identified and specific guidelines issued to the panchayat presidents, who play a major role when it comes to making the community understand. The village-level child welfare committees that have 14 members, including children, heads of local schools and police too are being sensitised,” Mr. Varghese said.  

Nishandhini M., district child protection officer, Tiruvallur, said that in child marriages that were finalised by the parents, the groom would be usually much older than the would-be child bride. “We get information mostly on the 1098 helpline which is then escalated to all levels. In case the children leave home, we ensure that they continue with their education. For those aged above 18, we have a specific fund for their college education. Even now we have a couple of girls, who are studying in college using this fund,” she said.  

The Tiruvallur district administration has been asking schoolchildren and village elders pledge to work together to ensure a bright future for girl children. It is asking people to call on 1098 or 181, if they come across any instances of child marriage.  

