Number of applications seeking mandatory BIS certification for packaged drinking water units on the decline

The demand and dependence on packaged drinking water in various parts of the State is on the rise. However, the number of applications seeking mandatory certification from Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has declined over the past two years.

Though BIS licence remains a prerequisite for obtaining a licence from Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), a discussion on making BIS certification as voluntary is cited to be one of the reasons.

According to BIS, the number of applications to obtain licence for packaged drinking water has dropped from 61 during 2022-23 to 46 now in Tamil Nadu.

U. S. P. Yadav, Deputy Director General (southern region), BIS, said there were nearly 1,372 packaged drinking water licensed units in the State. Of this, nearly 155 units have been given notices to stop using ISI marks or defer using licences until quality standards were met.

Many manufacturers are unable to sustain the business due to competition. Stringent monitoring mechanism by BIS and FSSAI, the need for maintaining hygienic condition and frequent laboratory tests also led to a fall in the number of applications, he said.

Officials noted that the FSSAI, which falls under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is preparing standard operating procedure for packaged drinking water and retain FSSAI mandatory licence alone. This followed opposition from a section of unit holders on dual certification from BIS and FSSAI.

However, obtaining BIS mandatory certification is still a crucial requirement for packaged drinking water units.

G. Bhavani, head, BIS, Chennai branch office, said that nearly 87 licences were provided to packaged drinking water units in Tamil Nadu. Of this, 34 were granted for units in and around Chennai. “We have stepped up both market and factory surveillance. The number of water samples lifted has increased manifold from 1,037 in 2020-21 to 7,543 now in Tamil Nadu. Six raids of units have been done based on complaints,” she said.

Members of the Greater Tamil Nadu Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers Association, however, said they have submitted a memorandum to various government agencies, stressing the requirement of BIS and FSSAI certification for quality standards. A. Shakespeare, the association’s founder, said nearly 2.5 crore litres of water is supplied daily in the State. The demand for packaged drinking water is set to go up to three crore litres a day during peak summer.

Several units continued to operate without licence or periodical quality tests and compromised on quality across the State. He alleged that these units installed a reverse osmosis plant and filed bubbletops through tankers.

