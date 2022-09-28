NTPC Director praises CSIR scientists for their work in solving technical issues faced by thermal plants

At the CSIR Foundation Day, U.K. Bhattacharya recalls the solutions offered by SERC to several critical issues faced by NTPC thermal stations

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 28, 2022 18:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The knowledge of the scientists of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in solving the environmental and other issues faced by the thermal plants of National Thermal  Power Corporation (NTPC) has remained the backbone for the continued partnership between the energy and scientific behemoths, said U.K. Bhattacharya, Director (Projects), NTPC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bhattacharya, participating in the Foundation Day celebration of CSIR in the city on Wednesday, recalled the instances where the scientists of the Structural Engineering Research Centre (SERC) of the CSIR chipped in to provide solutions, including the carbon capturing from the flue gas to control pollution in the thermal plants, safeguarding the structural condition of the thermal stations from environmental impacts and other issues affecting the NTPC plants.

Citing the Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project of the NTPC in Uttarakhand, which was affected by floods in 2021, he said the CSIR-SERC would be helping in the safety aspects of the project. Taking pride in setting up the Vallur thermal project in north Chennai, he said it had been one of the best performing thermal stations despite facing several technical and structural issues, which were being solved by CSIR-SERC. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

N. Anandavalli, Director, CSIR-SERC, said the Council, which was celebrating the 81st Foundation Day, had grown phenomenally in the past eight decades. She remembered the contribution of Arcot Ramasamy Mudaliar for the foundation of the institution. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
power (infrastructure)
research

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app