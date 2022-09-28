NTPC Director praises CSIR scientists for their work in solving technical issues faced by thermal plants

The knowledge of the scientists of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in solving the environmental and other issues faced by the thermal plants of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has remained the backbone for the continued partnership between the energy and scientific behemoths, said U.K. Bhattacharya, Director (Projects), NTPC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bhattacharya, participating in the Foundation Day celebration of CSIR in the city on Wednesday, recalled the instances where the scientists of the Structural Engineering Research Centre (SERC) of the CSIR chipped in to provide solutions, including the carbon capturing from the flue gas to control pollution in the thermal plants, safeguarding the structural condition of the thermal stations from environmental impacts and other issues affecting the NTPC plants.

Citing the Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project of the NTPC in Uttarakhand, which was affected by floods in 2021, he said the CSIR-SERC would be helping in the safety aspects of the project. Taking pride in setting up the Vallur thermal project in north Chennai, he said it had been one of the best performing thermal stations despite facing several technical and structural issues, which were being solved by CSIR-SERC.

N. Anandavalli, Director, CSIR-SERC, said the Council, which was celebrating the 81st Foundation Day, had grown phenomenally in the past eight decades. She remembered the contribution of Arcot Ramasamy Mudaliar for the foundation of the institution.