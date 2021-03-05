NTA extends time for NET aspirants

CHENNAI

05 March 2021 16:28 IST

The National Testing Agency that conducts the University Grants Commission’s National Eligibility Test has extended the deadline for application, payment of fees and corrections if any, for the test for the December 2020 cycle (May 2021) examination.

The last date for submission of applications for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for the post of assistant professors, has been extended to 11.50 p.m. of March 9. The final date for transaction of fee has been extended till March 10 and the window for correction will remain open till 11.50 p.m. of March 16, the NTA has announced.

The test is to be conducted in May on 2-7, 10-12, 14 and 17 May. The Test will comprise of two papers. Notification for the exam was released on Feb 2.

