NSUI wants TN Health secretary to take action against government doctor for harassing elderly woman

The Tamil Nadu unit of the National Students Union Of India (NSUI) has given a complaint to Health secretary J. Radhakrishnan seeking action against Subbiah Shanmugam, an oncologist at a State government hospital and also the ABVP national president, for allegedly harassing an elderly woman.
In the complaint, the NSUI State president N. Aswathaman, said Dr. Subbiah was a doctor working in the Government Kilpauk Medical College hospital and was also taking part in political activities as national president of the ABVP, in violation of service rules.
Mr. Aswathaman said Dr. Subbiah was accused of urinating at the door of his neighbour, an elderly lady and committing offences under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act and the Disaster Management Act.
“Being a doctor, he should set an example to others, but he has chosen to urinate in public to take revenge on a widow, for which a police complaint is lodged with the Adambakkam police and investigation is pending,” he said.
As Dr. Subbiah was working in the Health department, Mr. Aswathaman sought disciplinary action against the doctor and requested the Health secretary to initiate proceedings and punish him as per law and render justice.
