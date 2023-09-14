NSG to conduct mock counter-terrorism exercises in Chennai

September 14, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The National Security Guard (NSG), an elite counter-terrorism force of the country, is conducting a mock exercise namely GANDIV – V simulating various terrorist attacks and responses in the city from Friday to Sunday.

As a prelude to this, a “table top exercise” was held on Monday at Greater Chennai Police headquarters where participants from NSG and other stakeholders participated.

Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore briefed the participants. A second “table top exercise” is being held at the office of the Director-General of Police (DGP), Tamil Nadu, on Thursday. Under the chairmanship of DGP Shankar Jiwal, a consultation meeting was held with the NSG officers and representatives from other departments.

During the mock exercise (GANDIV - V), the guards will target seven places simultaneously and trigger blasts at three places. The other stake holders, including Greater Chennai Police, Tamil Nadu Commando Force, Fire and Rescue Services, Greater Chennai Corporation, Revenue and Medical departments will coordinate as per the standard operating procedures.

The police said the counter-terrorism mock exercises will commence at 3 p.m. on Friday and end at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Counter-hijack mock exercises will commence at 6 p.m. on Saturday and end at 6 a.m. on Sunday. These mock exercises are usually conducted for capacity building of the police force on crisis response. During the exercises, the public are requested not to panic and call helpline numbers 100, 101, 112 and 044-23452359.

The NSG has conducted similar mock exercises in Hyderabad, Amritsar, Ganthi Nagar, Goa, Guwahati, Bhopal and Thiruvananthapuram since 2019 and this year in Lucknow, said a press release from the office of the Commissioner of Police.

