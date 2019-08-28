Chennai

NSCI conducts professional development programme

The National Safety Council of India(NSCI), Tamil Nadu Chapter began a professional development program for Occupational health, safety and HR professionals.

The two day program was inaugurated by K. Manoharan, Director of industrial safety and health, government of Tamil Nadu and Chairman of the NSCI, TN Chapter. In his inaugural address, he spoke about the work done by the state government and the NHRC to prevent occupational diseases in factory establishments. He encouraged the participants to adapt and share best practices regarding health, safety and the environment at their workplaces.

Nearly 222 professionals who work in HR and factory medical safety participated in the first day of the program.

