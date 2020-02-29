‘NPR in current form an assault on federalism’

CHENNAI

If the Centre presses ahead with the exercise, a confrontation between some States and the Centre is likely, says N. Ram

If the Centre presses ahead with the implementation of the National Population Register (NPR) exercise in its current form, a confrontation between the States and the Centre is likely and it will involve an assault on federalism itself, N. Ram, chairman, THG Publishing Pvt Ltd, said.

“If they go ahead with NPR, as contemplated and notified, if they press ahead with this, there will be a confrontation between several States and the Centre. It will involve an assault on federalism itself, because the Centre is not the supreme authority. It has a certain preferential place in the Constitution, but the understanding is that the States are sovereign in their realm,” he said.

“Federalism or quasi-federalism will also be under threat if the Centre decides to pursue the matter aggressively. They have not thought this through and did not expect this kind of a mass upsurge for such a long duration,” Mr. Ram said.

Speaking at a discussion on ‘Protecting Constitutional Rights, Challenges and Responses’, organised by The Constitution Protection Forum, Mr. Ram said that NPR was the first step of a process for the construction of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). He exhorted actor Rajinikanth and others “to inform themselves better more deeply by studying this matter”.

“NPR-NRC cannot be separated. They are joined at the hip,” he said. NRC in Assam was a dismal failure, a calamitous exercise and it had always been on the BJP’s agenda since 1989, he said.

“This is a demand that has come only from the BJP. They announced it in their manifestos in 1989, 1991, 1998, 1999, 2004. In 2014, they were very careful and only said that they would address the issues of infiltration, illegal immigration in the northeast, eastern States. In the last elections, they said they were committed to the enactment of the CAA and would actively consider extension of the NRC to other States,” Mr. Ram said.

Referring to Mr. Rajinikanth’s statement on the NRC and the Prime Minister saying that the NRC has not been discussed since 2014, Mr. Ram said it was not true. “The Home Ministry report also says that and the President’s address made it very clear that they are planning to do a countrywide NRC,” he added.

Senior advocate R. Vaigai said the situations unfolding in the country was a kind of unofficial emergency. “Though there is no formal proclamation of emergency today, the governments behave in a manner as if we do not enjoy our fundamental rights anymore. A lot of unofficial actions are happening,” she said.

She said that anything said against the government’s policies, and the ruling party’s policies constituted sedition and such actions were being taken in order to send a chilling effect and to muzzle dissent by the people who have their independent opinions about what the government was doing.

Ms. Vaigai said that everyone needed to remember their rights and needed to remind those in power and in the government that “we are not their subjects, that we have given them the power to govern for a particular period of time according to the Constitution.”

Educationist M.G. Dawood MiaKhan said that with the CAA, the basic structure of the Constitution had been demolished.