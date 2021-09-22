Now, rooms to stay at Chennai airport for transit passengers

CHENNAI

22 September 2021 01:04 IST

Facility created on the ground floor of Metro Rail station

As the number of people travelling is nearing the pre-COVID-19 levels, Chennai airport has been handling more number of transit passengers having long hours of stay in the terminal either to catch a domestic or an international flight.

To provide relief to them, the authorities have created a facility.

Passengers now have an option to rent a transit room for a few hours or book a room for a day just outside the terminal on the airport premises.

Officials of Airports Authority of India said rooms for passengers had been created on the ground floor of Chennai Airport Metro Rail station which is located close to the domestic and international terminals. The facility has 20 rooms.

For an hour, the rent is ₹350 and for four hours and beyond, it is ₹1,200.

For those whose transit is more than 12 hours, they can opt for single or double occupancy, whose charges are ₹2,300 and ₹2,800 plus additional taxes.

“Before the phase II modernisation project work began, there were rooms inside the terminal. After the demolition of terminals in the airport began, rooms could not be provided but we had accommodation facilities in a nearby marriage hall. But these rooms are what we planned to have at the earliest. So far, quite a lot of transit passengers have been using it,” an official said.

But not many passengers are aware of this facility yet, sources said.

There should be signage, announcements and information about this facility, they added.