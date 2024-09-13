Now, RGGGH doctors can access laboratory reports online

In a first among government hospitals, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) has rolled out a web portal to enable its doctors to access laboratory investigation reports. With this, patient attendants no longer need to go to the central laboratory from various wards and wait in long queues to collect the test results.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian launched the web portal while taking part in the centenary celebrations of the Department of Radiation Oncology in RGGGH on Friday. Through the web portal, developed by a team of doctors of the Institute of Biochemistry, RGGGH, doctors can view the laboratory investigation reports at the wards as well as access them on their mobile phones.

Every day, 15,000 tests were done at the hospital, and patient attendants had to come from various wards to the central laboratory to collect the reports. This led to serpentine queues at the central laboratory making it difficult for the staff to manage the crowd. As a result, the hospital administration decided to work on developing a web portal. Doctors were given a password to access the portal and the reports could be viewed using the patient’s barcode number, doctors explained.

The Minister launched a telecobalt machine worth ₹2.76 crore at the Department of Radiation Oncology. Mr.Subramanian said the community-based cancer screening that was launched in four districts — Erode, Tirupattur, Kanniyakumari and Ranipet — would be expanded to the entire State. A total of 13,06,305 persons were called for screening in these four districts. Of the 8,43,884 persons screened, 106 were newly diagnosed with cancer, according to a press release. He added that an announcement to expand the community-based cancer screening to the entire State at a cost of ₹27 crore was made in the Budget and the initiative would commence soon.

RGGGH dean E. Theranirajan and Head of Radiation Oncology Vijayasree T.N. were present on the occasion.