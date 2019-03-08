Now, petition TNSCB online

People can now file petitions with the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) online.

At present, the public can only file their petitions at the regional offices or at the headquarters. Poor people waste time and money in travel. To help them, the online facility was launched by Housing secretary S. Krishnan on Thursday.

People can log on to www.tnscb.org. Initially, the facility is available at headquarters and estate offices. Soon, it will be expanded so that people can file from anywhere, an official release said. The petitioners will get acknowledgement and application status online. An app will also be launched soon.

On Thursday, Transport secretary J. Radhakrishnan presided a board meeting of the State transport corporations. In his address, he said that in the past eight months 2,316 buses valued at ₹603 crore were launched which should be properly maintained to earn more revenue.

Also, efforts had been taken to launch electric buses with help from C-40 (Clean Bus Declaration). As electric buses would be plied in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai in the first phase, he said the required infrastructure was being built and asked officials to expedite the work. As over 1.20 lakh staff were working in the transport corporations, he asked the managing directors to conduct grievance day every week and redress their grievances as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Commercial Taxes Minister K.C. Veeramani held a review meeting of the Registration Department to achieve the set target of ₹11,513 crore for 2018-19. Across the State 19,877 documents were not returned and 5,953 documents were pending. In Chennai alone, 1,060 documents were pending, he said asking officials to expedite the disposal process.