Now, on-the-go entertainment on Tejas Express

Passengers of the Tejas Express will now be able to enjoy entertainment during their long travels.

Southern Railway has introduced a WiFi entertainment system in the Tejas Express, operated between Chennai Egmore and Madurai, through Magicbox Entertainment.

A senior official said Tejas Express had gained a premium status among railway passengers, and they wanted to enhance the joy of travelling. Therefore, the facility, on the lines of inflight entertainment, has been introduced, with 500 hours of entertainment available for passengers on their mobile phones.

Earlier, entertainment was provided through its seat-mounted WiFi infotainment systems. As there were several technical issues, the railways removed it.

Passengers can browse various entertainment programmes on their mobiles by connecting to Magicbox WiFi after switching off their mobile data. It offers a bouquet of movies, kids content and music, in different regional languages.