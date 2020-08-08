Now, medical insurance to attract home buyers

A city real estate developer has announced a comprehensive medical insurance scheme, which also covers COVID-19, for new customers.
Announced by Akshaya Pvt. Ltd., the scheme will be valid for 3 years for which the developer will pay the full premium upfront. It will cover a family of four, including two adults and up to two children. The total cover will be divided into slabs of ₹10 lakh, ₹15 lakh and ₹20 lakh. This will apply to those who buy from any ongoing project in the month of August.
T. Chitty Babu, chairman & CEO, Akshaya Pvt. Ltd., said, “We want to ensure that our customers and their families are fully insured during these difficult times.” The company said it had already made changes to three of its ongoing projects, redesigning homes suitable for a post-COVID-19 world. The 2.5-BHK and 3.5-BHK apartments will have a separate room for work from home purposes.
