Now, fly straight to Paris from Chennai

Jet Airways is all set to start its direct flight from Chennai to Paris from October 29. The service will operate five times a week from Chennai with a travel time of nine-and-a-half hours to Paris; transit may otherwise cost a passenger another three to four hours.

Alexandre Ziegler, Ambassador of France to India, said there were already 40 non-stop flights to Paris from other cities, including Mumbai and Delhi. “We have a fast growing footprint in Tamil Nadu, especially in Chennai, with a rapidly increasing French community. On the infrastructure front too, the growth has been significant and fast as we have about 20 companies here,” he added.

He noted that they planned to facilitate the visa issuance for visitors within 48 hours.

Sheetal Munshaw, director (India) of Atout France - France Tourism Development Agency, said, France had 83 million visitors from across the world in 2016. “France has received three awards the past year — the best honeymoon destination, second city of preference after London and also best destination for indulgence. We have a lot more women travellers too these days,” she added.

France has also been looked at as a stop for destination wedding by many Indians, she added.

Vinay Dube, chief executive officer, Jet Airways, said, “For those looking to travel beyond Paris, we have a code share agreement with airlines like Air France, KLM and Delta Airlines which can take them to destinations in Europe and North America too.”

He noted they have placed an order for 75 Boeing 737 aircraft and have plans to order another 75-100 narrow body aircraft.