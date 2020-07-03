Now, contact Chennai Police Commissioner on Whatsapp video calls

CHENNAI

The video call facility was launched by Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Friday

As members of the public are not able to reach the office of the Chennai Police Commissioner to represent their grievances because of the COVID-19 lockdown, Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, who took over on Thursday, has introduced an alternative system. Now, any aggrieved person can directly contact the Commissioner by through WhatsApp video calls on their mobile phone.

The exclusive mobile number for WhatsApp vidoe calls is 6369100100.

The video call facility was launched by Mr. Aggarwal on Friday. From noon to 1 p.m, the City Police Commissioner himself attended to calls at a meeting chamber in his office in Vepery. He patiently heard them one by one and passed on instructions to his subordinate officers in the jurisdictions to look into the complaints. As many as 34 petitioners explained their grievances to the Commissioner.

The complaints were generally about monetary disputes, theft, land grabbing, online frauds, dishonouring of cheques, disputes in issuance of e-passes during the lockdown and public nuisances. Mr. Aggarwal also ordered the police to quickly dispose of these complaints after conducting a proper enquiry.

Members of the public can contact the Commissioner through video calls on 6369100100 between 12-1 p.m on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.