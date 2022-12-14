Now, cakes too from Aavin

December 14, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Aavin on Wednesday launched the sale of cakes, both fresh cream as well as plum variant, at its hi-tech parlours in the city.

Minister for Dairy Development S.M. Nasar launched the sale at Aavin’s parlour at Alwar Thirunagar in Valasaravakkam. “We usually make sweets for Deepavali and other festivals. This time we wanted to make Christmas special too which is why we are selling good quality cakes made using our own ingredients including butter and milk.”

“This year, instead of stopping production of special Deepavali sweets after the festival, Aavin is making those variants available on the basis of orders. Cakes too will be available at all of our hi-tech parlours in the city where the cold chain will be maintained properly,” he said.

Aavin has contracted out the manufacturing to a person, who is well-experienced and has the required equipment to make the cakes. Initially, six varieties, including White Forest, Black Forest, strawberry cake, pineapple cake, death by chocolate and plum cakes will be made available. Those who want any specific greetings to be written on the cake can do so by ordering it at the respective hi-tech parlour.

The cakes will be available in 800 gram, 400 gram and 80 gram variants. The maximum price for 800 grams will be ₹800, for 400 grams ₹400 and for 80 grams ₹80. The prices differ according to the variety.

Aavin Managing Director N. Subbaiyan and Joint Managing Director Sarayu were present.

