ADVERTISEMENT

Now, shop for products of cooperative stores through Coop Bazaar app

July 06, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - CHENNAI 

Minister launches app that can be used on Android phones and downloaded from the Playstore

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Cooperation K. R. Periyakaruppan on Thursday launched a mobile app for marketing products of cooperatives, including Mangalam, Marudham, Kamadhenu, Ardhanareeswarar and Kanchee.

The app, called Coop Bazaar, can be used on Android phones and downloaded from the Playstore. At present, 64 products including turmeric, oils, dals, honey, sugar, bath soaps and even fertilizers can be purchased online. The Cooperative department has tied up with a few partners for delivery of these products.

Speaking to reporters after the event, the Minister said that the launch of the application was announced in the State Assembly this year. More consumer products would be added to the list soon. Payment can be done via UPI and credit/debit cards. The products are from cooperative societies in Erode, Thiruchengodu, Salem, Pollachi and Kolli Hills.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials explained that the USP for these products is their cost and their quality. “These are more cost effective than similar products of other brands. Their quality is also assured,” an official said. Secretary Food D. Jagannathan and Registrar of Cooperative Societies N. Subbaiyan were present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US