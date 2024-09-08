GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Now, busy pet parents have spa services at their doorstep

Published - September 08, 2024 11:10 pm IST

Sahana Mira S
Prasad Mohan of Sholinganallur has been travelling across the city, taking grooming services to the homes of pet parents. Here, he gives a haircut to a two-and-a-half-year-old dog at Maraimalai Nagar.

Prasad Mohan of Sholinganallur has been travelling across the city, taking grooming services to the homes of pet parents. Here, he gives a haircut to a two-and-a-half-year-old dog at Maraimalai Nagar.

Pet parents in Chennai no longer worry about taking time out of their busy schedule for grooming their pets. The salons are coming straight to their doorstep, whether it is inside their home or through mobile vans parked in their locality, transforming the pet-grooming scene in the city. For the past eight years, Prasad Mohan of Sholinganallur has been travelling across the city, taking grooming services to the homes of pet parents. “When I first started a home salon for pets, only a handful of us did this. Now, it is popular,” says Mr. Prasad, who was inspired to start PETS Pavilion Mobile after seeing similar services abroad.

A wide range

While Mr. Prasad dreams of opening a physical pet salon and shop, his loyal customers prefer the convenience of home. His services cover the grooming essentials, from baths and haircuts to nail-clipping and de-shedding. “It is all about observation,” he says, when it comes to calming anxious pets. “I don’t start working immediately. I spend 10-15 minutes playing with the pets to make them comfortable before taking them to a bath,” he says. For pet parents, mobile pet salons are becoming a popular choice. “I used to carry my pet dog Bruno to the spa and wait for hours. So, we started our pet salon on wheels with all the essential equipment for pet grooming,” says Divya Prasad, owner of Bruno’s Pet City.

By appointment only

Ms. Divya says she uses organic products, including paraben- and sulphide-free shampoos, massage oil with omega 3 and omega 6, and paw massage cream. She prefers quality to quantity. “We work by appointment and handle only five to six pets a day. Even if a session takes longer, our team does not rush,” she adds. She proudly mentions a long-time golden retriever client, also named Bruno, who has been with them since day one. At Adyar, Basker runs Basky’s Bark Club, a mobile pet-grooming service, which caters for canines. He runs a one-man service, handling everything from appointments and to driving his mobile grooming van.

‘Quality is priority’

“It’s about providing doorstep services, especially when the pet parents’ schedule is jam-packed, or they have multiple pets at home.” Mr. Basker says. He also explains how he developed a loyal clientele, particularly among Shih Tzu puppy owners. “I’ve come a long way, working in salons, then offering in-house pet services before managing my mobile grooming service,” he says. “I prioritise quality. I don’t hurry through my work, even if it takes four hours because some pets require more care and patience.”

Published - September 08, 2024 11:10 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.