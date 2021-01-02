Now, book Indane refills via missed call

CHENNAI

02 January 2021 01:10 IST

Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates the facility

Indian Oil’s Indane customers can make liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) refill bookings now by just giving a missed call on 8454955555 from their registered mobile number (RMN). The company has over 1.3 crore LPG customers in Tamil Nadu.

Since it is only a missed call, customers would not have to remain on line. The customer would get a text message after the successful booking of refill.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan launched the all India facility from Bhubaneswar via video conferencing on Friday.

