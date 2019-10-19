Now, an assistive-reading app for dyslexic children

The Madras Dyslexia Association has come up with an assistive-reading app, that allows a person to read a text at their pace.
The MDA Avaz Reader App comes wih an optical character-recognition technology. The app can be downloaded from playstore on mobile phones.
IIT-M alumnus
It took 18 months to create the app, which was designed and built by Invention Labs, a start-up founded by Ajit Narayanan. He is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. MDA founder D. Chandrasekhar, also an IIT-M alumnus, said providing reading strategies on-demand would nudge children towards becoming independent readers.
The app can be downloaded for free trials for 15 days. There are plans to distribute the app to 2,000 government school teachers who will each be able to help at least 10 students, Mr. Chandrasekhar said.
