Now, an app for voters to learn more about the candidates

April 07, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

A mobile app and a website containing data on the candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha election have been launched by the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Arappor Iyakkam. According to this data, AIADMK candidate Ashok Kumar who is contesting from Erode Lok Sabha constituency has declared the highest net asset value (₹661 crore) among all candidates in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Addressing mediapersons on Saturday, Jayaram Venkatesan, the convenor of the NGO, said T. Dhevanathan Yadav, BJP’s Sivaganga candidate, had declared the second highest net asset value (₹206 crore) and AIADMK’s Krishnagiri candidate V. Jayaprakash had declared ₹131 crore. BJP’s candidate in Vellore constituency, A.C. Shanmugam, has declared ₹123 crore, while the party’s Namakkal candidate K.P. Ramalingam has declared a net asset value of ₹89 crore.

Highest annual income

DMK’s Vellore candidate D.M. Kathir Anand has declared the highest annual income, while Mr. Shanmugam declared the second highest annual income. The average asset value of candidates is the highest for the Indian Union Muslim League, while BJP candidates have the second highest average asset value.

The NGO on Saturday launched the “Arappor Iyakkam App” for citizens to ‘Know Your Candidates’ contesting in the Parliamentary elections from constituencies of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The app which contains details such as net asset value, criminal record, education, occupation, and income of all candidates competing in the general election in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

User-friendly format

The app, which can be downloaded from Google Play, will display the details of the candidates in a user-friendly format under the “Know Your Candidate (2024)” section. The same details are also available on https://elections.arappor.org/.

The app aims to create awareness about candidates contesting in the election and help the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry make an informed decision while voting, Mr. Venkatesan said.

The data in the app were compiled by more than 100 volunteers using affidavits of the candidates submitted before the Election Commission of India. The data have been put together in an easy-to-view format.

“There has been visibility in the media and other places primarily regarding the candidates from the major parties. This initiative will create a level playing field by giving equal importance to all candidates. We have also sought a three-minute video from all candidates to be put up alongside the already available information, so voters can get a better idea about those contesting in their constituencies,” Mr. Venkatesan said.