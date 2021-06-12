Now, a song will herald arrival of waste collectors in all areas of Chennai

This will be implemented in all 200 wards in a few days

The Greater Chennai Corporation plans to launch a solid waste management anthem to indicate the visit of battery-operated waste collection vehicles to residential areas.

Currently, conservancy workers use a whistle to inform residents about the vehicles’ presence. This method of whistling and collecting garbage will stop from this month.

In all zones

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, at a review meeting with private conservancy operators, on Friday directed officers to introduce the solid waste management anthem in all zones of the city.

Corporation officials will launch the solid waste management anthem in a few days in all the 200 wards in the city.

All battery-operated vehicles collecting garbage in the 42,000 streets will get an audio system to play the solid waste management anthem. Once residents hear the anthem, they can hand over garbage to the conservancy workers.

Upkeep of hygiene

Officials have ordered private conservancy operators to also disinfect each bin in every street during the pandemic.

Residents have been requested to report deficiency in solid waste management to the Corporation.

The Greater Chennai Corporation is planning to collect penalty for failure pertaining to key performance indicators, such as cleaning of bins, segregation and safe disposal of waste from homes of COVID-19 patients.

Deputy Commissioner (Health) Alby John Varghese said instructions had been given to ensure street sweeping in all areas.

The Corporation has focused on the removal of waste in all areas to prevent public health problems in residential areas during the pandemic.

The civic body has directed private conservancy operators to improve mechanical sweeping during the pandemic.